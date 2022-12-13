The Alton Community Service League is holding its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser at Alton Square Mall. The group wraps gifts to raise money for their community efforts. Gift Wrap has been the group’s main fundraiser since 1978.
All money raised will go back to area beautification and charitable funds. Spokesperson Jean Conrady tells The Big Z the cost to have your gifts wrapped depends on the size and how many you have.
The gift-wrapping station is set up on the lower level between JC Penny and Hayner Library. You can even drop off your gifts and pick them up later. Gift wrap hours are Noon-6pm through December 19, then Noon-7pm December 20-23 and Noon-6pm on Christmas Eve.