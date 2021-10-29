The 2021 Salvation Army Tree of Lights co-chairs are sisters from Godfrey. Taylor and Lily Freer will lead the campaign that annually kicks off in mid-November. Both girls have been bell-ringers for years.
Salvation Army Advisory Council Chairman Kevin Botterbush tells The Big Z why he thinks they will be suited for this role.
This year’s kettle campaign will kick-off at the Alton Rotary Tree of Lighting on November 19th at 6pm at Lincoln Douglas Square. The goal is to raise $106,000 during the course of the campaign, which will run through Christmas Eve.