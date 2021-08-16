Retired Illinois Sen. Bill Haine, 77, of Alton has died. His son, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, released a statement to the media Monday afternoon on the family’s behalf. It says Bill’s beloved wife of 50 years, Anna, was by his side and he died peacefully.
Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris issued a statement on Bill Haine’s passing. It reads in part:
“Bill was a tireless advocate for working families and the entire Metro East. Bill had a passion for helping and making a difference in people’s every day lives. His dedication to both his faith and family was to be admired and celebrated. Bill was a true warrior and champion for our region, and we will all sorely miss him.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Haine family statement:
Strengthened by the sacraments of the Catholic Church and with his beloved wife of 50 years Anna by his side, retired Senator William R. Haine passed away early in the morning on August 16 after the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully. He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion. Though we have every hope that Bill has now joined all the angels and saints in the Kingdom of God for eternity, please continue to pray for his eternal salvation and the comfort of his family, who will miss him greatly.