Food trucks delivered their movable feasts to Alton on Saturday.
The food truck festival returned to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic. Two dozen trucks signed up to participate and, for the first time, beverage stations provided craft beer.
Jason Siebert, manning The Sweet Divine truck, tells the Big Z he’s attended the festival since it started in 2015. He says scaled-up events like this are a boon for his business.
Meaghan Walker, wife of the owner of the Pig on a Wing truck, says the crowds were smaller than prior festivals. The couple runs a restaurant and pizza place in Jerseyville.
But there were still plenty who braved the heat and humidity, like Monte Gipson of Alton, who made the festival into a social occasion with his family.
Steve Trask and his wife, Karen, stopped by because their friend from Hawaii wanted to try the Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill truck.
Admission was free for the four-hour festival, sponsored by Sauce magazine.