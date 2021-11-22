The QEM Fire District chief issued a burn ban throughout his jurisdiction until further notice.
This comes following a weekend of fighting fires on the bluffs along the Great River Road near Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton. The fires have flared up several times as crews continue to keep an eye out for hot spots.
Fire Chief Gerry New said they even had to shut a portion of the Great River Road on Sunday evening.
He said the fire has been difficult to attack because of the terrain on the bluffs. The Brighton, Fieldon, Godfrey, and Jerseyville departments have assisted QEM fire crews.
New thanked everyone who has offered assistance, including the offer to bring food to those fighting the fire. No one has been injured.