Much of the village of Godfrey’s internet is delivered by cable. A fiber-optics company based in Harrisburg, IL would like to change that. A spokesman for Clearwave Fiber pitched a plan to bring their service to the village at this week’s Village Board meeting.
Mike Phalin told the board they hope to bring service to most of the village’s 6,500 homes and businesses.
He says there would be no financial investment on the village’s part.
The board agreed to have their attorney look over the proposal and consider it at its next meeting.