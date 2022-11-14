There are a lot more trees in Alton these days, thanks to environmental groups partnering with the city and some businesses to obtain grant money and put them in the ground.

A recently-completed fall tree planting effort involved species native to this part of the world. Some examples are: persimmon, hazelnut, and swamp oaks.

Christine Favilla is the co-coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. She tells the Big Z eight different Alton parks were selected for plantings.

Favilla says many insects, birds, and animals depend on native trees for food and shelter. Native trees also help stop soil erosion, resist pests, and help cool-down the environment.

Ameren-Illinois and Lowe’s were two of the corporate sponsors.  