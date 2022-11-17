Students at Evangelical School in Godfrey have been busy collecting supplies to assist those in need heading into the holiday season. Mrs. McRae’s 4th grade class recently collected gently used coats for the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, greatly exceeding their goal.
School Principal Maria Baalman tells The Big Z the original goal was to collect 150 coats, but they wound up with 365.
The Evangelical Student Council is currently sponsoring a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Crisis Food Center in Alton. Students will bring their food items to next Wednesday’s worship service, and all that is collected will be delivered immediately afterwards.