A portion of one of the area’s busier roads will be getting a makeover, but the work is still a few years away. About a year ago, Fosterburg Road from Culp Lane to the Illinois 255 interchange was approved for a $2-million Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. Engineering work is currently underway.
Plans include a complete repave of the area starting near Culp Lane to the south, and a widening of the road and the creation of a bi-directional left-turn lane at Harris Lane. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the area gets battered by all of the heavy equipment that moves through there.
These projects can take a lot of time to coordinate with IDOT, so the actual construction is targeted for 2024-25.