Republicans in the Illinois House - including Alton representative Amy Elik - are proposing reforms to the state budget making process. New House GOP leader Tony McCombie says they want to be included in budget negotiations, and if the democrats won’t let them in, she will keep knocking.
She’s appointed Representative Elik the new Deputy Budgeteer. She says increasing revenues have not solved the systemic and structural fiscal issues in the State of Illinois.
The GOP says the budget shouldn’t be another last-minute product that they have little time to review.