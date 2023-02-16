Governor JB Pritzker is unveiling a nearly 50-billion-dollar new state budget that makes a heavy investment in early childhood education. The 250 million dollar “Smart Start Illinois” program emphasizes the importance of quality pre-schools and child care, as well as home visits and early intervention.
The governor also wants to set up a reproductive health public navigation hotline to help patients find service, discuss insurance coverage, and find transportation.
Additionally, Governor Pritzker wants to increase college map grant funding by 100 million dollars, create an online portal to help entrepreneurs and small businesses get started and boost efforts to address worker shortages in a variety of fields. Republican State Representative Amy Elik of Alton says she is concerned the governor has proposed long term spending with revenue that is not sustainable.
She says there is much concern the governor has proposed this long-term spending without sustainable revenue sources.
Click here to listen to State Sen. Erica Harriss' remarks: