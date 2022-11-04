The Jersey County Clerk’s Office has seen a fairly busy early voting season leading up to next week’s election. This is the election that picks county offices like sheriff, treasurer, and county board members. There are also contested races at the state and federal level.
Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford tells The Big Z you can find out more about how to vote through their website.
That number is 618-498-5571. Early voting is available through Monday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. The Jersey County Clerk’s voter information page can be found at https://jerseycountyclerk-il.gov/elections/