There will be a couple of opportunities to get rid of your old electronics this weekend. An eWaste drive will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College's Tolle Lane parking lot from 9am-noon on both Friday and Saturday.

These eWaste drives, no matter where they are held, have become wildly popular according to the college's Nate Keener. He tells The Big Z COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

A good rule of thumb, according to Keener, is that if it uses a cord or battery, it can be e-cycled. Most items can be recycled for free, but there is a small fee on things like old televisions, monitors, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and mini fridges.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

 

  • Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
  • Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
  • VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
  • Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
  • White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
  • Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
  • Non-ferrous metals
  • PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

 

 

The following are items that will NOT be accepted:

 

  • Radioactive materials
  • Alkaline batteries
  • Light bulbs
  • Household smoke detectors
  • Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
  • Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
  • Flammable materials
  • Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
  • Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
  • DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge:

•        Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.

•        Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.

•        Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators.