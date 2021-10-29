There will be a couple of opportunities to get rid of your old electronics this weekend. An eWaste drive will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College's Tolle Lane parking lot from 9am-noon on both Friday and Saturday.
These eWaste drives, no matter where they are held, have become wildly popular according to the college's Nate Keener. He tells The Big Z COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
A good rule of thumb, according to Keener, is that if it uses a cord or battery, it can be e-cycled. Most items can be recycled for free, but there is a small fee on things like old televisions, monitors, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and mini fridges.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
- Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
- PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
The following are items that will NOT be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- Household smoke detectors
- Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
- Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
- Flammable materials
- Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
- Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
- DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge:
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators.