Reconstruction on the McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton is complete. The building was a total loss after a fire last June and crews have been working since mid-March to erect the new building, which has a different look both inside and out. The store opened at 6am and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10am today.
The downtown McDonald’s features more seating inside. In an interview with the Big Z, franchise owner Dick Bold says he’s excited for customers to see the new look:
Bold says they had originally hoped to be open by the end of June but there was a bit of a delay in supply for the H-VAC system, so they postponed it two weeks.