While it’s not a grocery store as many had hoped for, there will soon be a new shopping option in Brighton. A combination Dollar Tree / Family Dollar store is going in to the former Tom’s Market location.
Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten tells The Big Z Brighton is a test market for this new combination of stores:
The hiring process is underway, as they hope to open the store the second week of June, according to Kasten. There is approximately 2-3 more weeks of construction, at which time Kasten says they will start stocking the store.
