The name “Frank Brecht” was well-known across Jersey and Calhoun counties in the early 1900’s.
Doctor Brecht earned his medical degree from Saint Louis University in 1895.
Brecht traveled by buggy from his homes in Brussels and Grafton to visit patients.
That buggy is now completely restored and on display at the Grafton Museum.
An Amish family named Yoder in Arthur Illinois fixed it up, and the Burtons of rural Grafton donated it to the museum.
The Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton is open Thursday through Sunday, and holiday Mondays, from ten until four.