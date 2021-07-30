The Jerseyville Police Department is among the newest places to have an outdoor drop box for people wanting to discard unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Illinois American Water partnered with Jerseyville police to have a locked box outside the police station. The goal is to keep people from flushing drugs into the sewer or throwing them in the garbage.
Karen Cotton of Illinois American Water explains what to do with your bottles of pills.
As partners with local pharmacies, police departments, and government officials, Illinois American Water has launched more than 30 drug drop-off programs from Waterloo up to the Chicago metro area.