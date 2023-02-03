The Godfrey Fire Protection District has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the new firehouse and administration building. The new firehouse will be built along Godfrey Road on the site of the old Highway House Motel, consolidating the two existing firehouses into one centralized location.
Godfrey Fire Protection District Secretary / Treasurer Gerard Fischer tells The Big Z groundbreaking is planned for Thursday, February 16 at 10am.
Voters in Godfrey approved a bond issue in the spring of ’21 to help the district pay for the project. Fischer says if all goes right, they could be done with construction in a year or so.