Almost $5.9 million in construction projects have been approved by the Alton School Board. Trustees passed nineteen bids for projects at Alton Middle School, Gilson Brown Elementary School, Lovejoy Elementary School, and the Early Childhood Center.
Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z students will return to the Early Childhood Center, the former Godfrey School next to Lewis and Clark Community College, in the fall if all goes according to plan.
More than $1.4 million will focus on Phase 3 projects at the Middle School, focusing on the auditorium renovations. This project began in 2019, and has been funded by health/life safety and working cash bonds. The rest of the work includes earthwork, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and other miscellaneous projects. That is being paid for through an Elementary and Secondary Relief grant.