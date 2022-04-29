The first Alton Middle School “Coffee Concert” is coming up May 13th at the Alton High School Commons. Featured that night will be two different honors choirs and a couple of chamber orchestras, all made up of middle school students.
Sally Pierce, Orchestra Director at Alton Middle School tells The Big Z the Coffee Concert is an event in which donations are collected for the school district’s homeless kids.
Items requested include toiletries, restaurant gift cards, and gas gift cards. No food will be accepted, however, as there is no way to store it. The concert starts at 7pm.