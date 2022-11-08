Voters in Jersey County have apparently decided by a slim margin they want a new sheriff. Mike Ringhausen is the Republican incumbent. Nick Manns is the challenger, running as an Independent. Manns appears to be the winner by a little more than 300 votes.
The vote totals put Manns at 52% and Ringhausen at 48%. Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford tells The Big Z it may not be over yet.
Warford says it was a good day with few issues and none of them major. Looking at the other county office on the ballot, Republican Katie Steckel-Abbey defeated Independent Johnny Goetten for County Treasurer with 77% of the vote.