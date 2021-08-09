A week-and-a-half-long celebration in Jerseyville will kick off next week. Jerseyville City Center Week, in the Jerseyville downtown area, will feature nine events.
Ten organizations have teamed up for the events. The celebrations will kick off with a blood drive Aug. 18 at the City Center Park, followed by a ribbon-cutting for a dedication of the park the following Friday.
Throughout the next week, food, live music, craft and farmers markets, an "arts and culture day," a movie night in the park and more will draw residents and visitors to downtown Jerseyville.
Spokesman for Explore Jerseyville Tourism Mike Ward said the week will be jam-packed with events.
Arts and Culture Day will be Wednesday, Aug. 25. The following night will feature community bingo in the park. On Friday, Aug. 27, the Stadium Theater will host a movie night in the park. Multiple films will be screened outdoors. For more information, visit http://explore.jerseyville-il.us/.