Alton's Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park will be open for a few more nights. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the large light display each year, brought all of the displays back, along with the Christmas Tree decorating contest, but did not host Santa this year due to continuing health concerns.
Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells The Big Z crowds are down a little from last year because so many people wanted to get out of the house last winter, but about on par with a normal year:
The lights have been on each evening since the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Wonderland will run through Monday December 27. Pricing remains the same, according to Alford. That’s $7 donation per car, and $1 per person for larger vehicles or buses. Weekend hours are 5-9pm and Monday 6-9pm.