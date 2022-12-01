A Brighton man who’s been living in Wood River is among the latest targeted by the Illinois Attorney General’s office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that 24-year-old Jerry Newby Jr. is charged in Jersey County Circuit Court with five counts of disseminating child pornography. His bond was set at $1 million.
The attorney general’s office says investigators from several police agencies searched Newby’s latest place of residence in the 100 block of Thompson Avenue in Wood River, on Tuesday. They took Newby into custody after finding evidence of child pornography.
Attorney General Raoul’s office will prosecute the case, with assistance from Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten’s office.