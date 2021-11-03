Another child has been hit by a vehicle while walking to school in Bethalto.
It happened Wednesday morning, and as a result, the police chief is putting drivers on notice that there will be increased enforcement of traffic laws in the village.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this is the third such incident since school began a few months ago.
Dixon said he wants to see drivers slow down and will be doing some patrols in the mornings and afternoons himself as well as scheduling at least one more unit that normally fills in on vacation to help with enforcement. You can hear the full interview with Dixon here: