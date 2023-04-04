Voters in Macoupin County had little choice as to who would represent them on the various boards. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available was for the Southwestern School Board. A portion of Jersey County also cast votes in this race.
Four seats were contested by five candidates: Nicholas Strohbeck, Jacob Reno, Jason Oertel, Andrew Ruyle, and Brad M. Schuchman. All but Schuchman have secured spots on the board. For Shipman Village Trustee, no candidates filed for three 4-year seats or a 2-year unexpired term. That means the village’s mayor will appoint those four positions.