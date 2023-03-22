YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton will host a candidate forum featuring the race for Alton School District Board tonight (Wednesday). The Get Out the Vote Project will welcome candidates and spectators at 7pm to the Gymnasium at YWCA, located at 304 E. Third Street, in Alton.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z this is an effort of the YWCA Get Out the Vote initiative.
The incumbents are David Fritz, David Lauschke, and Vivian Monckton. Challengers are Jarvis Swope, Beverly Velloff, and Al Womack Jr. In addition, Christina M. Milien is running unopposed for a two-year term and is unopposed. If you can’t attend, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d3vY32MXaw&ab_channel=RiverBender.com