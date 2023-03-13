One of the first chances to hear from candidates in the Alton School Board race is coming up in a little more than a week. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on March 22, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street at 7pm.
The event will start with a short period of introduction by each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session using prepared questions. YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z this is not a debate format.
There are six school board candidates running for three 4-year term seats on the Board of Education in the upcoming April 4 election: incumbents David Fritz, David Lauschke, and Vivian Monckton, and challengers Jarvis Swope, Beverly Velloff, and Al Womack Jr. In addition, Christina M. Milien is running unopposed for a two-year term and is unopposed.