The cabins at Pere Marquette State Park have been undergoing a restoration effort for about a decade. The local Sierra Club has been organizing the restoration project and is getting ready to resume the efforts after losing last year to pandemic-related health precautions.
The Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile said they have accomplished a lot over the years, but there’s still plenty to do.
Many of the cabins have been around for more than eight decades — a result of a work stimulus program coming out of the Great Depression under the auspices of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Volunteers from Lewis and Clark’s YouthBuild program and the SIUE Wildlife and Biology clubs will join the regular cabin restoration volunteers this weekend at Unit Lodge No. 3 in Camp Ouatoga.