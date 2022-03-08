A 70-year-old Hillsboro, Illinois man is charged with Aggravated Assault after an alleged road rage incident in Bethalto. Police say William E. Speed of was arrested Saturday afternoon south of Worden and charged following the incident on Route 140 just before 1:30pm.
Something is said to have happened on that stretch of highway near the Arby’s Restaurant where the road funnels down into one lane of traffic. He is accused of pointing a gun at a family in another vehicle. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z road rage incidents are not uncommon.
Speed posted bond on the misdemeanor charge and was released. Elsewhere on Saturday, 45-year-old John L. Hampton was charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle on suspicion of taking another person’s car without permission. 50-year-old Monty C. Basden was arrested after a traffic stop in which he allegedly had a loaded pistol in his pants pocket. Basden is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.