It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z the village is also negotiating with Joe’s Pizza with a move planned to the same general area.
Scooter’s Coffee is second in the number of locations in the United States behind only Starbucks. McCormick says he is always pleased to welcome new business to the village, as sales tax is a major funding source for the village.