The Bunker Hill Post Office was damaged over the weekend, believed to have happened during Bunker Hill Fall Fest sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The Bunker Hill Police Department is not currently investigating the incident, as they do not believe this to be an attempted burglary.
Police there believe someone entered the lobby, as it is always unlocked for the public to gain access to their post office boxes, at which time that person is believed to have fallen into the glass. Nothing was stolen, and the hole in the glass was not big enough to allow for access to the rest of the building. It is believed the person or persons responsible for the damage were either messing around or drunk, or possibly both. The post office is located a couple of blocks away from where the Fall Fest was set up. If you have any information on this incident, you can call the Bunker Hill Police Department at 618-585-4422.