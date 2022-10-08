The second annual Bud Summers Tribute concert will take place Sunday at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The free show features musicians and friends of the late longtime area musician who performed for many years in the area, especially as part of the Rockin’ with Robert concert series in Upper Alton.
Upper Alton Association President Jamie Ruyle tells the Big Z Bud made a huge impact on the community:
There will be food and drink available for purchase along with a 50-50 raffle. Musical acts include Bud’s All-Star Band, the #4 Combo, Buds Trio and Lady Luck will close out the event. The concert runs from 3-7pm on Sunday.