Tickets are on sale now for the Brighton Daddy-Daughter Dance. Girls ages 3-12 are invited to attend with any adult male figure on Saturday, February 4 from 5:30 – 8pm. It will be held at the Cartwright Building at 119 East Vine Street.
Brighton Village Trustee John Bramley tells The Big Z there will be a DJ & dance floor, a photo booth, special balloon creations, finger foods, dessert & drinks.
Ticket prices are $20 per couple and $10 per additional child. Tickets are available at the Brighton Village Hall.