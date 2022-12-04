A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Police say the crash took place around 7pm on northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County near mile marker 85 south of Cape Girardeau. The report says the Ford F-150 swerved to avoid an animal in the road, ran off the highway and hit a tree. The two others killed included the driver, 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, Missouri, and 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. All three died at the scene. Three others were injured, including one passenger who was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis with moderate injuries, and two others suffered minor injuries.