The Georgene Acres subdivision in Brighton is now about a week-and-a-half into a project that includes pouring new curbs, gutters, and streets. It’s a project that has been high on the priority list, according to the village’s mayor.
Matt Kasten tells the Big Z road projects around the village are being evaluated.
Kasten says the village is doing everything it can as far as funding for the various projects. You can keep up to date with the latest information on this project at the village website: https://www.brightonil.com/