A 38-year-old Brighton man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Robert C. Owens was arrested Tuesday on his way to work as the result of a joint operation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brighton Police Department, and investigators with Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.
Owens was arrested after police allegedly discovered evidence of child pornography. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison’s office. Each charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to three to seven years in prison. Owens’ bond is set at $75,000.