Renovations are complete, and a grand re-opening is scheduled for this Saturday at the Brighton Memorial Library. Tours, contests, refreshments, activities, and a special ceremony will be held to commemorate the event. The celebration runs this Saturday from 10am until Noon with the ceremony at 10:30.
Renovations include extensive foundation and basement repairs, electrical updates, a new furnace, AC repairs, new staff workplaces and office space, new space for teens and tweens, new shelving and furniture and an updated youth area. There’s also a new layout that library staff says will be more inviting and allow for easier access for patrons. Residents of Brighton can get a library card to the Brighton Memorial Library at no charge, while those living in places like Shipman, Piasa, Fidelity and Medora can purchase an annual family membership for $60.
For more information, go to https://brightonpubliclibrary.org/