Back to School Market.jpg

The Village of Brighton has been without a grocery store since Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly almost five years ago. As a response, the village launched a farmers’ market shortly after. It’s still going strong, according to the village’s mayor.

Matt Kasten tells The Big Z the market has been a great asset to the community.

Kasten - Farmers Market.mp3

Again, the farmer's market is held every Thursday from 4-7pm under the big pavilion at Schneider Park on the north side of town. This year they have added the ability to accept SNAP benefits.

Kasten - Added SNAP.mp3

The next one this Thursday, August 11 will be a "Back To School" theme with free backpacks & supplies while supplies last, courtesy of Brighton United Methodist Church. A local business, Mindra Lynn's Salon, is offering $5 haircuts for all ages.