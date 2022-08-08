The Village of Brighton has been without a grocery store since Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly almost five years ago. As a response, the village launched a farmers’ market shortly after. It’s still going strong, according to the village’s mayor.
Matt Kasten tells The Big Z the market has been a great asset to the community.
Again, the farmer's market is held every Thursday from 4-7pm under the big pavilion at Schneider Park on the north side of town. This year they have added the ability to accept SNAP benefits.
The next one this Thursday, August 11 will be a "Back To School" theme with free backpacks & supplies while supplies last, courtesy of Brighton United Methodist Church. A local business, Mindra Lynn's Salon, is offering $5 haircuts for all ages.