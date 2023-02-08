With all of the events on the Village of Brighton calendar, it may be hard for some to keep track of everything going on. Communication is the key to making it work, whether you want to volunteer or just attend, as Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten tells The Big Z.
The recent daddy-daughter dance was a complete sell-out. While there is a core group of committee members that handle much of the planning for the village's various events, it often takes a small army of volunteers to carry out those plans, as Village Trustee John Bramley tells The Big Z.
Next up will be the start of fish fry season at town hall that runs from February 24 through the end of March.