If you’ve traveled the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road recently, you may have seen a number of trees laying alongside the road. That part of the prep work for a major upgrade to part of the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road that will update the bridge between the Shipman Cutoff and Fosterburg Road.
Construction on the road should begin this spring. The upgrades were announced by IDOT in May of 2021 as part of its Multi-Year Plan. It is expected to be a 6 to 8-month project that will require a full closure of that 1.24 mile stretch of road. The plan is to widen the road and change the grade as it goes across the bridge at the bottom of a hill at approximately the halfway point of the impacted area. That will involve the lengthening of the bridge as well. Stutz Excavating was awarded the $5.2 million contract to perform the work.