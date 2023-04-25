Wednesday is the day a portion of the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road will close for the next several months for a major project that includes the reconstruction of a bridge. It’s a two-phase project that includes a grade change where the road crosses a bridge between Fosterburg Road and the Shipman Cutoff.
The plan is to raise the east side of the bridge by eight feet over where it is now and make that road longer and wider. That part of the construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, according to the Macoupin County Engineer. Phase two is expected to begin sometime in early 2024, and that will include the reconstruction of the intersection at Fosterburg Road. That could take the project into the late summer months. Stutz Excavating was awarded the $5.2 million contract for the job earlier this year.