Hundreds of MJM Electric customers in Brighton and the surrounding area were without power for hours this morning. The electric co-op reports the issue was brought about by ice build up on the lines combined with wind.
Information from MJM indicates Ameren Illinois was working on the Brighton Substation, from which they get their power. Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch says winter storms can present unique challenges.
We have a link to the MJM outage map here: https://mjmec.coop/outage-center