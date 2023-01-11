Students, staff and the public supported a blood drive on Tuesday sponsored by Big Z Media, Marquette Catholic High School and the American Red Cross. The drive was held at Marquette and several students donated for the first time. The drive also exceeded its goal with 50 units collected and all donors got a free Red Cross t-shirt.
American Red Cross spokesperson Kira McGrotty says if you couldn’t make it Tuesday, there are several more coming up in the Alton area in the next few weeks:
To see the full list for the Riverbend area, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and type in your zip code. On behalf of Big Z Media, thanks to all who donated!