Nearly 1,000 riders will gather this weekend at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey for the 2022 Bike MS Gateway Getaway Ride. Riders from around the Midwest will begin and end their rides on Saturday and Sunday in Godfrey all to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The ride has been held here since 2015.
Riders will tackle their choice of 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes both days, traveling along the Great River Road and winding through many of Lewis and Clark’s district and surrounding communities, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, Elsah, Otterville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Dorsey, Holiday Shores, Moro, Bunker Hill, Staunton, and more.
The north entrance to the Godfrey campus will close today at noon through the weekend. Riders will take off beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday through 9:30 a.m. Start time on Sunday will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Community members should expect to see cyclists on the roads through 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, when the routes close, and are urged to drive cautiously.