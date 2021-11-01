Mild days and cool nights are the perfect weather for great fall colors, according to most experts in the field.
The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the leaves are finally starting to turn in this area, and his office can point you in the right direction for a road trip to take in the beauty. Typically, the fall colors begin to turn in mid-October, but this year the colors waited a little longer.
Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the bureau, said you can steer clear of crowds on some of the popular drives by avoiding weekends.
As for the popular routes around here, Jobe said he would put the Great River Road as one of the nation's top drives. For more information, call (618) 465-6676 or visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/blog/fall-colors/