The race for Alton School District Board has six people vying for three positions, but it may be a little more complicated than that. By law, only three members can serve from any one township, as YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel explained before the recent candidate forum.
Four candidates, Vivian Monckton, Jarvis Swope, Alfred Womack, Jr., and Beverly Velloff are all from Alton Township. The other two, David Fritz and David Lauschke, are both from Godfrey Township. The current make-up of the remaining board members is Barry Macias from Godfrey Township, Dustin Christner from Alton Township, Christina Milien, and Edmond Gray, both from Fosterburg Township. Thus, there is already one member each from Alton and Godfrey and two members from Fosterburg. Early voting continues this week. Election Day is April 4.