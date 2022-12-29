Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville.
The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice.
Jerseyville police report the gun was fired from outside a home and struck a victim inside.
The shooting happened on the night of December 25th in the 700 block of North Liberty.
Jones’ bail is set at one-million-dollars. He’s accused of pulling the trigger.
Howland’s bail is 15-thousand-dollars. He’s accused of lying to police and having possession of the gun.
The following is a statement from Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten:
"There’s no other way to define this other than excellent police work. Chief Blackorby and Deputy Chief Woelfel should be commended for their investigative efforts. Within 48 hours, a suspect was apprehended and the evidence presented to make this an overwhelmingly strong case for prosecution. My office intends to dispatch an Attempt Murder conviction in this case with the same vigor displayed by JPD."