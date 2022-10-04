If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
Jersey County Arts Council Executive Director Sherry Droste tells The Big Z they had a choir in the spring, and now they are planning for another show this fall.
A $30 participation fee will be charged, and scholarships will be available. For more information, call 618-639-5232, or email: jerseycountyartscouncil@gmail.com