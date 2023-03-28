The Illinois Department of Transportation is announcing a couple of road repair projects that could impact you this week. One begins today (Tuesday) at 8am and will have the right lane closed on the Homer Adams Parkway over Bloomer Avenue in Alton.
In that case, the restrictions are needed to perform emergency bridge deck patching. It is expected to be done by mid-afternoon on Friday. Starting Wednesday, intermittent daytime lane closures will take place in both directions of Illinois 16 at Grafton Road/Otterville Road in Jersey county. These lane closures are necessary for evaluation of pavement conditions.